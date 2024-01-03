Michael Madigan’s Racketeering Trial Postponed Amidst Supreme Court Deliberation

The federal racketeering trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, originally scheduled for April 1, has been postponed to October 8, 2024. The delay is granted by U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey, in light of a separate bribery case involving ex-Portage, Indiana, Mayor James Snyder. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deliberating on this case, which could significantly redefine the federal bribery statute, with potential implications for the charges against Madigan.

Bribery Redefined

The Supreme Court’s deliberations revolve around whether payments to public officials, classified as ‘gratuities’, constitute bribery under federal law, even without a quid pro quo agreement. If the ruling favors Snyder, it may necessitate a retrial for Madigan and his co-defendant, Michael McClain, if their trials conclude before the Supreme Court’s decision.

Charges and Allegations

Madigan and McClain are facing charges of racketeering, conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud. These convictions could carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years. The pair are accused of masterminding a bribery scheme with ComEd and other businesses. The scheme allegedly involved rewarding Madigan’s associates for their loyalty, securing no-show jobs for political workers, and personal benefits for Madigan himself.

Awaiting the Verdict

Both Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty to the charges. McClain, along with three others, was previously convicted in a related bribery case. Their sentencing has also been postponed due to the pending Supreme Court ruling. As the nation awaits the verdict, the fate of two influential political figures hangs in the balance, potentially marking a significant chapter in the history of Illinois politics and public corruption cases.