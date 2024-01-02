Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid

In an enlightening conversation with Ania on her YouTube channel, distinguished research professor of economics, Michael Hudson, shared his insights on the current geopolitical and economic climate. Hudson expressed his reservations about the potential of BRICS—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—or any other group replacing the U.S. dollar-dominated institutions in the foreseeable future, despite their mutual interests.

Historical Context and the Complexity of Change

He painted a picture of the historical context, highlighting the post-World War II period when the U.S. accounted for 50% of world GDP and established these institutions from a position of dominance. Hudson pointed out the complexity of multilateral negotiations required to establish new institutions, coupled with the inherent contradiction in sacrificing national sovereignty in the pursuit of a multipolar system.

Weaknesses of Current BRICS Financial Institutions

Furthermore, he underscored the weaknesses of present BRICS financial institutions, like the New Development Bank, which, in his view, do not offer a robust foundation for replacing the dollar system. Aligning with Jomo Kwame Sundaram’s prediction, Hudson expressed concerns about an impending significant debt crisis in developing economies.

Apartheid States and the U.S. Role

The discussion then transitioned to Hudson’s thoughts on Ukraine and Israel as apartheid states. He defined apartheid as a system where one ethnicity asserts dominance while others are excluded, citing historical instances and contemporary policies. Hudson censured the U.S. for its support of these apartheid systems.

In his closing remarks, he suggested that the U.S. envisions a global economy, which is centered around its interests, essentially imposing an economic apartheid worldwide. Hudson’s insights provide a fresh perspective on the current geopolitical and economic climate, challenging prevailing narratives and sparking thought-provoking discussions.