Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording

Former National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump, Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, has been caught in a leaked audio recording voicing support for the far-right conspiracy theory group, QAnon. The recording, released on January 11, 2024, reveals Flynn’s participation in a Zoom call with QAnon influencers from a group known as ‘We The Media’.

A Show of Support

In the recording, Flynn can be heard wishing a group member, Scott Zimmerman, a happy birthday, and expressing his affection for the group. Zimmerman, in turn, praised Flynn and referred to him as a figure of respect and admiration among the ‘digital soldiers,’ a term commonly used within the QAnon community. Zimmerman also referenced his license plate, which bears the QAnon slogan.

QAnon and Its Theories

QAnon is a conspiracy theory that has garnered significant attention in recent years. The group asserts that a cabal of cannibalistic pedophiles operates covertly against Donald Trump. While this theory has been widely debunked and criticized, it has found a substantial following in some far-right circles.

Flynn’s Controversial Past and Present

Flynn’s tenure as national security advisor was notably brief, lasting only 24 days before he was dismissed following revelations that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. Since leaving the Trump administration, Flynn has been linked with various conspiracy theories. He took an oath to QAnon in July 2020 and suggested that Trump should suspend the Constitution and hold a new election under military authority. This suggestion was discussed in a meeting with Trump, which led to Flynn being considered for the position of FBI director towards the end of Trump’s term.