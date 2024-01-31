Michael Egan, Former NSW Treasurer, Dies at 75: A Legacy of Public Service

Michael Egan, the longest-serving treasurer in the history of New South Wales (NSW) and a stalwart of public service, has died at the age of 75. His impactful career in public service, spanning more than two decades, and his significant contributions to the state's financial and educational sectors, have left an indelible mark on NSW politics.

A Lifetime of Public Service

Beginning his political career in 1978, Egan's dedication to public service saw him rise to the position of Labor treasurer, a position he held from April 1995 to 2005. Known for his financial acumen, Egan presided over nine consecutive budget surpluses, setting an example of fiscal discipline and stewardship that won him widespread respect.

Legacy Beyond Politics

Following his political tenure, Egan's commitment to public service continued unabated. He served as chancellor at Macquarie University from 2008 to 2019, contributing his expertise to the educational sector and shaping the future of countless students. His service in this role solidified his reputation as an individual deeply committed to the betterment of society.

A Respected Figure in NSW Politics

Current NSW Premier Chris Minns and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey paid tribute to Egan, acknowledging his dedicated service to the people of NSW. His death marks the end of an era in NSW politics, as he was a respected figure with a lengthy and impactful career.

Through his steadfast dedication to public service, Michael Egan leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the annals of NSW's financial and educational sectors. His life and career serve as an inspiration for future generations of public servants.