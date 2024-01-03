en English
Courts & Law

Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Claim against Trump Dismissed in Court

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Claim against Trump Dismissed in Court

Michael Cohen, the one-time personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, has suffered a setback in his ongoing battle against his ex-boss. An appeal to reinstate his claim that Trump wielded presidential powers to throw him back into prison, as a retaliation for his plans to publish a tell-all book, was dismissed. The appeal’s dismissal means that Cohen’s claim will not advance further in the legal system, dashing his hopes for justice.

From Legal Eagle to Jailbird

Cohen, who once served as Trump’s right-hand man, found himself on the wrong side of the law after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and lying to Congress. His downfall was swift and steep, leading him to pen a tell-all book during his incarceration. Released to home confinement amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, he was soon forced to return to prison over a dispute about his media interactions. His book, despite the tumult, debuted at No. 1 on the Amazon bestseller list.

Unsuccessful Appeal and Future Plans

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in dismissing the appeal, cited that under the circumstances, it couldn’t recognize a Bivens remedy for Cohen’s Fourth and Eighth Amendment claims. This ruling upheld a lower court’s decision against Cohen, effectively closing the door on his civil damages claims against Trump. However, Cohen’s legal battle is far from over. His lawyer has indicated plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Controversial Claim and Its Implications

The crux of Cohen’s claim centers on his assertion that his re-imprisonment was a violation of his First Amendment rights, orchestrated to prevent him from criticizing Trump in his upcoming book. Trump’s attorney, however, argued that Cohen’s remedy was his release from prison and that there was no evidence of Trump’s direct involvement in the decision to return him to prison. The court’s ruling in Trump’s favor reiterates the challenge of proving direct presidential involvement in such instances.

Courts & Law Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

