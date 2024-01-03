Michael Cohen’s Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed

Michael Cohen, former attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, encountered a significant setback on Tuesday as his appeal was dismissed. Cohen had claimed that Trump, in an act of retaliation, misused presidential powers to imprison him, thereby preventing him from promoting his tell-all book. Cohen had pleaded guilty to several charges, including campaign finance violations and tax evasion, and began writing his book while incarcerated.

The Backstory

Cohen, also known as Trump’s ‘fixer’, was first sentenced to prison in 2018. Despite being released to home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was later reincarcerated following a dispute over his media interactions while under home confinement. Cohen argued that his re-imprisonment was a move to retaliate against his book detailing his time with Trump.

‘Disloyal: A Memoir’

Despite the hardships, Cohen’s book, titled ‘Disloyal: A Memoir’, went on to become an Amazon bestseller. In it, he chronicles his experiences and interactions with Trump, shedding light on the tumultuous period during which he served as the former president’s lawyer.

The Appeal Dismissed

However, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Cohen’s attempt to revive the retaliation claim. The claim was rejected on the grounds that Cohen failed to establish a viable case that a federal officer violated the Constitution on federal authority’s behalf. Trump’s legal team celebrated the dismissal, labelling the lawsuit as frivolous.

Cohen’s fight is not over, though. He had sought a remedy for what he described as a severe violation of his rights and the rule of law, and his attorney expressed disappointment at the dismissal. They plan to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, vowing to continue their battle against what they perceive as an abuse of presidential powers.