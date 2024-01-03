en English
Ireland

Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme

In the scenic Irish county of Donegal, a housing controversy bubbles amidst the serene landscape. Homeowners, grappling with the fallout of defective mica blocks, are voicing their resentment over a perceived double standard in governmental redress. The crux of the issue lies in the stark contrast between the support offered to social housing and private homeowners. Local authorities are mandated to shoulder the cost of upgrading mica-affected social housing to modern standards. However, private homeowners are left grappling with government grants that only suffice to restore their homes to pre-2007 standards.

Diverging Standards Stoking Discontent

This discrepancy has sparked fury among Donegal residents who demand more funding to refurbish their homes with contemporary insulation and heating systems. The controversy is a subplot in a broader narrative surrounding a 3 billion euro government redress scheme. This grand plan was designed to tackle the widespread damage caused by mica in building blocks, which resulted in significant structural issues in homes across the county.

Government’s Stand on Mica Redress Scheme

The government’s stance on the matter has been unflinching. Additional costs for upgrading private homes beyond the pre-2007 benchmarks will not be covered by the scheme. This puts the onus of financing any modernizations squarely on the homeowners.

The Genesis and Impact of the Mica Scandal

The Mica scandal unfolded in 2011 when concrete blocks used in the construction of homes and other buildings showed signs of cracking and decay. Donegal bore the brunt of the impact, although other counties were not spared. The scandal prompted the creation of a scheme to fund affected homeowners for repairs or reconstruction. Over 5,000 houses and an uncounted number of office and other buildings were impacted, forcing some owners to vacate.

The scheme ranges from replacing an external wall to demolition and rebuilding, but financial assistance is capped. Activists have highlighted the financial burden of paying for a mica test to qualify for the scheme and are advocating for 100% cost coverage. Legal actions have sprouted against suppliers of the defective blocks, local authorities, and standards bodies for their failure to detect the issue. In a dramatic turn, the Donegal Mica Action Group is planning to establish a political party to contest in the upcoming Irish general election.

Ireland Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

