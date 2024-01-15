Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava's Impressive Fundraising Fortifies Re-Election Bid

In a show of the formidable political prowess, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has raised an impressive $421,000 in the final quarter of 2023, elevating her total fundraising for the year to $3.2 million. The funds, held by her campaign and political committee, Our Democracy, amount to a robust $2.3 million after expenditures.

Significant Support for Levine Cava

A trailblazer as the county's first female and first Jewish Mayor, Levine Cava's bid for re-election has been bolstered by approximately 13,000 signatures. This overwhelming support enables her to appear on the ballot without the necessity of a fee. Her fundraising efforts in the fourth quarter attracted a diverse range of contributors, from individuals such as former soccer player Daría Sala and philanthropist Alonzo Mourning, to corporations like NextEra Energy, which offered the largest single donation of $25,000.

Allocation of Campaign Expenditures

The allocations of Levine Cava's campaign expenditures reveal a strategic focus on consulting services. Significant payments have been made to EDGE Communications and other firms closely associated with her campaign advisors. In addition to campaign expenses, Levine Cava has also made noteworthy political contributions, including a generous $50,000 to the Florida Democratic Party.

Competing Candidates' Fundraising Efforts

Also vying for the position are candidates like Alex Otaola, a Republican social media influencer, who raised $31,000 predominantly from small online donations, and Miguel 'el Skipper' Quintero, a Democratic circus performer and teacher, who managed to raise $1,800. The Miami-Dade mayoral election is nonpartisan, with all candidates set to compete in the primary election on August 20, 2024. In the event that no candidate secures a majority, a runoff will be held on November 5, 2024.