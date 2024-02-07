Miami County's 2024 Budget Approval and Key Fiscal Decisions

The Miami County Commissioner's Meeting held on February 6, 2024, unfolded a series of significant fiscal decisions and project approvals, setting the county's financial and developmental course for the coming year. Treasurer Jim Stubbs, in his quarterly report, affirmed the county's robust financial status and the prevailing favorable interest rates, earning commendation from Commissioner Greg Simmons. Stubbs' strategic financial stewardship has been instrumental in maintaining the fiscal health of the county, despite the challenging economic landscape.

2024 Budget Approval

One of the key decisions taken at the meeting was the approval of the 2024 budget. This critical milestone, which was reached on December 14, 2023, saw a 5.5% increase over the previous year. Amidst the pressing inflationary pressures, the commissioners conducted a rigorous review process to arrive at the final figure. The approved budget includes a 4% salary hike for non-union county employees, demonstrating the county's commitment to its workforce. The total appropriations tally up to $146,248,593.31, against the projected revenues of $113,757,940.96.

Project Approvals and Contractual Agreements

The commissioners also addressed various other agenda items, including the approval of several county projects and services. The Washington Road Resurfacing Project, a critical infrastructure enhancement, was awarded to Barret Materials Inc. The Swailes Road Bridge project, another significant infrastructural initiative, was entrusted to Choice One Engineering. Notably, the county secured a CEBCO grant for employee wellness programs, underlining the county's focus on employee health and well-being.

Personnel Decisions and Expense Reports

Personnel decisions, including the hiring of a utility technician and committee appointments, were also made during the meeting. The Sheriff's Office's monthly expense report was reviewed, ensuring transparency and accountability. In addition, an amendment for a server warranty purchase was authorized. However, Commissioner Ted Mercer was absent from the meeting.

In conclusion, the Miami County Commissioner's Meeting marked a significant step in the county's 2024 fiscal planning and development strategy. The approved budget, project agreements, and personnel decisions testify to the county's vision of financial stability, infrastructure enhancement, and employee welfare.