Mia Schem Reveals Horrors of 54-Day Captivity by Hamas in First Interview

When Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli tattoo artist, set off for the Supernova music festival in the Negev desert on October 7, the last thing she expected was a sudden and brutal abduction that would lead to a 54-day nightmare. The nightmare involved being held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza, undergoing an excruciating surgery without anesthesia, and the constant threat of being sent ‘down into the tunnels’ if she showed signs of resistance.

Abduction and Captivity

Schem’s chilling account, given to Israeli media outlet Channel 13, provides a rare glimpse into the harsh realities of life under Hamas. She was seized from the music festival and dragged to Gaza, marking the start of a harrowing ordeal. Schem described her captivity in a household with a family, including children, painting a grim picture of entire families involved with the militant group.

Surgery by a Veterinarian

In a gruesome twist, Schem described a surgery on her arm performed by a vet, all without the mercy of anesthesia. The vet threatened to send her ‘down into the tunnels’ if she made any noise during the procedure. This horrifying episode was made public when Hamas released footage of her post-surgery, during the height of the conflict.

The Reality Behind the Propaganda

A Hamas video where Schem was forced to praise her captors stands in stark contrast to her testimony. The divergence between the propaganda and the reality of deprivation and fear experienced by Schem is stark. The young artist’s story has gained international attention, shedding light on the brutal tactics employed by Hamas.

Survivor’s Guilt

Released in November as part of a hostage swap deal between Hamas and the Israeli government, Schem expressed deep guilt for leaving behind at least 129 hostages still trapped in Gaza. She apologized for her freedom, a poignant reminder of the many who remain in the clutches of Hamas.

