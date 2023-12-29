en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Mia Schem Reveals Horrors of 54-Day Captivity by Hamas in First Interview

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:32 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:38 am EST
Mia Schem Reveals Horrors of 54-Day Captivity by Hamas in First Interview

When Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli tattoo artist, set off for the Supernova music festival in the Negev desert on October 7, the last thing she expected was a sudden and brutal abduction that would lead to a 54-day nightmare. The nightmare involved being held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza, undergoing an excruciating surgery without anesthesia, and the constant threat of being sent ‘down into the tunnels’ if she showed signs of resistance.

Abduction and Captivity

Schem’s chilling account, given to Israeli media outlet Channel 13, provides a rare glimpse into the harsh realities of life under Hamas. She was seized from the music festival and dragged to Gaza, marking the start of a harrowing ordeal. Schem described her captivity in a household with a family, including children, painting a grim picture of entire families involved with the militant group.

(Read Also: Fahrettin Altun Calls Out Netanyahu for War Crimes, Urges International Unity for Gaza)

Surgery by a Veterinarian

In a gruesome twist, Schem described a surgery on her arm performed by a vet, all without the mercy of anesthesia. The vet threatened to send her ‘down into the tunnels’ if she made any noise during the procedure. This horrifying episode was made public when Hamas released footage of her post-surgery, during the height of the conflict.

The Reality Behind the Propaganda

A Hamas video where Schem was forced to praise her captors stands in stark contrast to her testimony. The divergence between the propaganda and the reality of deprivation and fear experienced by Schem is stark. The young artist’s story has gained international attention, shedding light on the brutal tactics employed by Hamas.

(Read Also: Shin Bet Warned of Planned Hamas Attack; Investigation Launched into Israeli Intelligence Failures)

Survivor’s Guilt

Released in November as part of a hostage swap deal between Hamas and the Israeli government, Schem expressed deep guilt for leaving behind at least 129 hostages still trapped in Gaza. She apologized for her freedom, a poignant reminder of the many who remain in the clutches of Hamas.

Read More

0
Israel Politics Terrorism
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Grave Allegations: Israel Accused of Harvesting Organs from Palestinian Corpses

By Safak Costu

Israeli PM Netanyahu Foresees Prolonged Conflict with Hamas in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire

By Shivani Chauhan

Al-Qassam Mujahideen and Israeli Forces Clash in Al-Tuffah: Escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

By Safak Costu

Tensions Escalate in Gaza Strip Following Israeli Gunfire Incident ...
@Israel · 2 hours
Tensions Escalate in Gaza Strip Following Israeli Gunfire Incident ...
heart comment 0
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel

By Bijay Laxmi

Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
Airstrike Tragedy in Aleppo: A Poignant Tale of Loss and Resilience

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Airstrike Tragedy in Aleppo: A Poignant Tale of Loss and Resilience
Deadly Israeli Airstrike on Al-Aqsa University Escalates Gaza Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Deadly Israeli Airstrike on Al-Aqsa University Escalates Gaza Conflict
Israeli Soldier’s Solitude: Symbolizing the Enduring Israel-Gaza Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Soldier's Solitude: Symbolizing the Enduring Israel-Gaza Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
10 mins
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
11 mins
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
13 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
15 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
23 mins
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
32 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
33 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
33 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
34 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
15 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
1 hour
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
1 hour
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app