MHA Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an ‘Unlawful Association’: Unraveling the Implications

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
MHA Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat an ‘Unlawful Association’: Unraveling the Implications

In a move with far-reaching implications, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), an organization founded by the late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, as an ‘unlawful association’. The declaration, effective immediately, comes under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and will hold for the next five years.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Motives

The TeH, formed in 2004, is known for its active involvement in activities aimed at separating Jammu and Kashmir from India and establishing Islamic rule. This separatist outfit has been implicated in a series of criminal cases, with charges including fomenting terrorism, spreading anti-India propaganda, and raising funds from various sources – including Pakistan – to support these illicit activities. Its operations have been relentless, despite the demise of its founder, with leadership now in the hands of Masarat Alam Bhat, currently under detention.

Impending Impact on Regional Dynamics

The decision by the MHA is expected to significantly alter the region’s political dynamics. This is the 17th organization to be outlawed under the UAPA, and the government has also imposed a similar ban on the Masarat Alam faction of the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir for analogous activities. The TeH’s declaration as an ‘unlawful association’ is part of a broader strategy to curb secessionist movements and maintain national unity. The impact of this decision on the outfit’s operations and on the region’s political environment remains to be seen.

Unveiling the Larger Narrative

The TeH’s activities represent a larger narrative of power struggle and ambition within the region. The outfit’s overt disregard for the democratic system, as evidenced by its calls to boycott assembly elections, speaks volumes about its vision for the region. With 55 persons already designated as ‘individual terrorists’ under the UAPA, this move by the MHA signifies the government’s unwavering commitment to national security and unity.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

