2024 Mexican Elections: Presidential and Legislative Races Take Center Stage

In the year 2024, Mexican citizens will face the election of the next executive leader and crucial decisions in the June elections, including the selection of the president, nine governorships, thousands of local positions, and the renewal of 128 seats in the Senate and 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. But what are the requirements to be part of the Congress of the Union? According to Article 58 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, the requirements to be a deputy or senator are identical, with the only difference being the age: 21 years for deputies and a minimum of 25 years for senators.
Mexican Citizenship Vital: Constitution Sets Strict Criteria for Representation
In addition to age, the Constitution emphasizes the importance of being a Mexican citizen by birth, excluding those with dual nationality where Mexican is not the primary one. Articles 55 and 58 also stipulate that the interested party must be in full exercise of their rights and be a native of the state where the election takes place or have resided there for more than six months before the voting date. The Chamber of Deputies is renewed every three years.
On the other hand, the Constitution establishes that the Senate is renewed every six years, coinciding with the presidential election. According to the Institute of Mexicans Abroad, as of the 2021 report, approximately 12.14 million Mexicans live abroad, with around 97% of them residing in the United States. However, not all of them are of legal voting age or participate in elections.
Surging Participation: Mexicans Abroad Drive Election Numbers to New Heights
In the 2006 presidential elections, 32,621 Mexicans living abroad participated; in 2012, 40,714 votes were received. The 2018 election had the highest participation with 98,470 votes from Mexicans abroad. It is noteworthy that 45% of eligible citizens to vote from abroad did not participate in the last federal electoral process.
As of February 25, the National Electoral Institute (INE) received a total of 226,661 applications from Mexicans abroad to register in the Voter List and exercise their right to vote. Of these, 53.27% are men and 46.72% are women, mostly individuals over 53 years old, according to the latest INE report.