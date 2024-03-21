Mexico's Missing Crisis Worsens Under AMLO, Families and Collectives Seek Answers

In a heart-wrenching development, Mexico continues to grapple with an escalating crisis of missing persons, casting a long shadow over President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's (AMLO) administration. Despite earlier progress, the current government's approach has been criticized for backpedaling on crucial measures to address the issue.

Escalating Crisis

Since the inception of the so-called war on drugs in 2006, the number of missing persons in Mexico has surged, reaching alarming heights during AMLO's tenure. Initially, the government promised strides towards transparency and accountability, including the establishment of a new census to accurately determine the number of missing individuals. However, the recent drastic reduction in the official count of missing persons has sparked outrage and skepticism among victims' families and human rights advocates. The National Search Commission (NSC) and the National Centre for Human Identification (NCHI), critical agencies in the quest to find the missing and identify remains, have seen budget cuts and staff layoffs, further hampering progress.

Government's Changing Stance

AMLO's administration, once vocal about solving the crisis, now faces criticism for its handling of the situation. The resignation of Karla Quintana, former head of the NSC, over disputes regarding the census methodology, marks a significant setback. Additionally, the government's opaque practices and reliance on untrained personnel for data collection have undermined efforts to provide accurate and reliable figures. The reduction in the official count of missing persons not only contradicts the reality faced by countless families but also raises questions about the government's commitment to addressing the crisis.

Community Response and International Critique

In the absence of robust governmental action, collectives of families, primarily mothers, sisters, and wives of the missing, have taken it upon themselves to search for their loved ones. These grassroots efforts highlight the desperate need for answers and closure faced by thousands. International experts and human rights organizations have also voiced their concerns, condemning the lack of transparency and the government's failure to meet its obligations. The recent protest at the National Palace against AMLO's lack of response to the Ayotzinapa case underscores the growing discontent and demand for accountability.

The tragedy of Mexico's missing persons reflects a complex interplay of failed policies, systemic inefficiencies, and a lack of political will. As families continue their tireless search against overwhelming odds, the question remains: Will the government recommit to solving this crisis, or will the voices of the missing and their families be lost in the political shuffle? The answer to this question holds the key to not only providing justice for the victims but also restoring faith in Mexico's commitment to human rights and the rule of law.