Mexico's Disappearance Crisis Worsens as Elections Approach, Families and Critics Slam AMLO's Census

As Mexico prepares for upcoming elections, the crisis of missing individuals has taken a grim turn, casting a shadow over President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration. A recent discovery by a collective of mothers, wives, and sisters in Culiacán, Sinaloa, underscores the agony of families searching for their loved ones amidst a backdrop of political indifference and bureaucratic hurdles.

Deepening Crisis Amid Political Indifference

Under López Obrador's leadership, efforts to address the tragedy of Mexico's missing have been criticized for lacking transparency and efficacy. Despite launching a new census aimed at providing a clearer count of the disappeared, the government's announcement that only a fraction of those previously recorded are considered genuinely missing has sparked outrage. Critics argue that this move not only undermines the severity of the crisis but also hints at an attempt to 'disappear the disappeared' further. The National Search Commission (NSC) and the National Centre for Human Identification (NCHI) have faced budgetary constraints and staffing cuts, hampering progress in identifying and locating missing persons.

Rising Numbers, Deteriorating Security

Since López Obrador took office in 2018, the rate of disappearances has alarmingly increased to one person missing every hour. This uptick is attributed to both an improvement in reporting mechanisms and a significant deterioration in security, as gangs continue to operate with impunity across the country. Despite these challenges, the government's approach to the crisis has been criticized for lacking aggressiveness, with a significant share of criminal cases remaining unsolved and the vast majority of the missing presumed dead.

Government's Response and Public Outcry

While López Obrador's administration has made some efforts to address the issue, such as increasing the NSC's budget and setting up the NCHI, recent actions have led to public protests and condemnation from international bodies. The resignation of key officials and the reduction in the official count of missing individuals have fueled accusations of the government attempting to minimize the crisis. Families of the disappeared and human rights activists continue to demand accountability and a more effective response, highlighting the enduring pain and uncertainty that tens of thousands of Mexicans face.

The controversy over the government's handling of Mexico's missing persons crisis reflects broader issues of governance, security, and human rights. As the country moves closer to elections, the plight of the disappeared remains a poignant reminder of the challenges ahead, calling for a concerted effort to address this human tragedy with the seriousness it deserves.