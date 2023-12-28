en English
Mexico

Mexico’s 2024 Presidential Election: Implications for U.S.-Mexico Relations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:00 am EST
As Mexico gears up for the presidential election in 2024, a potential shift in the nation’s relationship with the United States is being heavily scrutinized. This political event carries significant implications for U.S.-Mexico relations, which have been marked by a contentious dynamic under the current administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Guajardo’s Critique of Obrador’s Foreign Policy

Ildefonso Guajardo, the opposition alliance’s top foreign policy adviser, has been vocal in his criticism of Obrador’s handling of bilateral affairs. He specifically critiqued the president’s preference for communication through the executive branch and the U.S. ambassador, rather than fostering agency-to-agency dialogue. Guajardo, a seasoned diplomat who served as Mexico’s lead negotiator for the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) under the previous administration, advocates for a return to ‘compartmentalization.’ This approach involves managing different aspects of the bilateral relationship, such as trade and immigration, independently by the relevant agencies.

Centralization of Power and Weakening of Institutions

Guajardo’s criticism also extends to Obrador’s centralization of power and the subsequent weakening of governmental institutions. This centralization strategy was starkly displayed during negotiations with former U.S. President Trump. Trump’s tariff threats led to the implementation of the Migrant Protection Protocols and Title 42, which resulted in the formation of refugee camps with subpar humanitarian conditions in northern Mexico.

Future Implications for U.S.-Mexico Relations

Going forward, Guajardo emphasizes the need for Mexico to maintain a proportional response within the same sector when faced with threats. He also underscores the importance of aligning with global democracies and prioritizing human rights, while bolstering Mexico’s role in North America. The 2024 election could witness a historic event in Mexico’s political landscape, as Xóchitl Gálvez and Claudia Sheinbaum are the two registered candidates so far, either of whom could become the country’s first female president. However, Guajardo warns of a possible continuation of the current trend of centralizing power and weakening democratic institutions if Sheinbaum, López Obrador’s chosen successor, is elected.

Mexico Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

