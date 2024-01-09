en English
Mexico

Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has extended a warm invitation to Ernestina Godoy, following her inability to secure a second term as the prosecutor of Mexico City. The president’s gesture is a clear demonstration of his trust and confidence in Godoy, particularly in her uncompromising stance against corruption.

Unyielding Support from the President

Godoy’s tenure as the head of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City came to an abrupt end after she failed to gather enough votes in Congress for her ratification. Despite the setback, President López Obrador has shown unwavering support for her, lauding her as an extraordinary lawyer with a commendable history of struggle and incorruptibility. The president has openly expressed his disappointment at the opposition parties’ move to block Godoy’s ratification, interpreting it as a ‘vile revenge’ for her unflinching pursuit of corruption cases.

Godoy’s Track Record Against Corruption

One of the notable investigations under Godoy was the Real Estate Cartel case in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, which implicated former officials and businessmen. This case is indicative of Godoy’s determination to combat corruption and uphold justice, a quality that President López Obrador evidently values. The president’s comments suggest that he perceives Godoy’s non-ratification as a consequence of the interests she has challenged through her work.

Future Prospects for Godoy

Following her non-ratification, Godoy now has the opportunity to serve in President López Obrador’s government. While the specific role she might assume remains unspecified, her strong anti-corruption credentials would undoubtedly be a valuable asset to any position. As her term ends, a new official will be chosen to take over the office, marking the end of an era defined by her relentless fight against corruption.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

