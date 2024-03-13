Mexican President Dismisses Opposition's 'Technical Coup,' Challenges Narcotrafficking Allegations

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) assured that there would be no significant developments concerning a potential 'technical coup' by the opposition against his government. He addressed social media campaigns branding him a narcotrafficker, considering them a normal aspect of political campaigns.

Advertisment

AMLO Challenges Media Claims: Denies Narcotrafficking Allegations, Questions Publications' Credibility

Lopez Obrador expressed his belief that such attacks, including the term "narcopresident," have minimal impact and might even politically benefit his administration. He emphasized his lack of involvement in drug trafficking, contrasting himself with former President Calderón and highlighting the importance of honesty for moral and political authority. AMLO challenged The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and journalist Tim Golden to prove his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, labeling their claims as baseless and urging them to demonstrate their accuracy.

Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis presented "Who's Who in the Lies of the Week" during today's press conference on March 13th by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Advertisment

On this occasion, the spokesperson for "Who's Who in the Lies of the Week" highlighted four falsehoods propagated by media and opposition figures in recent days.

Mexican President's Weekly Recap: Falsehoods Debunked, Facebook Campaigns Scrutinized

Additionally, Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis introduced "Who's Who in the Bots," focusing on Facebook ad campaigns this time. The first falsehood in "Who's Who in the Lies of the Week" was attributed to the U.S. media outlet "The Wall Street Journal" and the organization "Civil Society MX."

García Vilchis accused the U.S. outlet of publishing an article titled "Mexico's Criminal Policy of Embraces, Not Bullets, Spreads Pain, Murders, and Extortion," where she claimed that data from INEGI was misrepresented.

According to her presentation, the media outlet argued that arrests by the National Guard declined from 2018 to 2022. While there were 21,700 arrests in 2018, the number allegedly dropped to 2,800 in 2022.