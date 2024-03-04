Mexican Catholic Church's Call to Combat Crime in Elections: A Path to Safeguard Democracy

The recent cautionary statement from the Mexican Catholic Church, articulated by the Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM), exposes a deep-seated issue within Mexico's political sphere: the looming threat of organized crime in the electoral process. This warning, crucial as Mexico approaches a critical electoral moment on June 2, emphasizes the toxic blend of electoral democracy and criminal interference as a significant corruption form, threatening the essence of democratic society.

Raising Awareness and Fostering Dialogue

Firstly, the church could use its vast network to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of civic participation and the dangers of apathy, especially in areas where organized crime's influence is strongest. Moreover, the church can serve as a mediator, facilitating dialogue among political parties, civil society, and agencies responsible for election security to create a united front against organized crime's influence.

Supporting Electoral Integrity

Additionally, the church could advocate for the strengthening of Mexico's electoral institutions, such as the INE, TEPJF, and FISEL. By publicly supporting these institutions' efforts to conduct fair elections, the church can help increase public trust in the electoral process, countering the disillusionment and fear that organized crime seeks to exploit.

Addressing Root Causes

However, it's crucial that the church's call to action addresses the underlying issues that enable organized crime to flourish, such as social inequality and lack of economic opportunities. The church's advocacy could push for policies and programs that address these root causes, thereby weakening criminal organizations' hold on vulnerable communities.

In recognizing the severity of the situation, the church's message is clear: Mexico's democracy is at a crossroads. The stakes could not be higher as the country prepares for its most significant elections in history. The church, with its moral authority and extensive reach, must now take bold steps to ensure that its call for democracy and the rule of law is matched with actionable strategies that bring about real change. In doing so, the church can help steer Mexico away from the brink of electoral catastrophe and toward a future where democracy, peace, and justice prevail for all its citizens.