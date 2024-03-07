Metsola Advocates for Romania's Schengen Inclusion, Urges Electoral Participation amid EU Solidarity

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola's recent visit to Bucharest, coupled with her statements at the European People's Party Congress, has sparked significant interest regarding Romania's Schengen Area accession and the upcoming European elections. Metsola's emphatic support for Romania's long-awaited inclusion in the Schengen Zone and her views on the joint electoral list of PSD and PNL have outlined a landscape of potential political shifts and EU solidarity amidst challenges like the Ukraine crisis.

Roberta Metsola's Stand on Romania's Schengen Accession

Metsola has openly criticized the delayed decision to allow Romania's maritime and air border access to the Schengen Area from March 31, despite the country meeting technical conditions since 2011. She empathizes with Romanian citizens facing discrimination due to this delay and sees the European Parliament as a steadfast ally in their quest for full Schengen inclusion. Her statements underscore the necessity of continuing to push for Romania's complete integration into the Schengen Zone immediately following the March decision.

Electoral Coalition and European Unity

The European Parliament President's perspective on the PSD and PNL's decision to run with a joint list in the European Parliament elections reflects a broader vision of European unity and collaboration. Metsola highlighted the crucial role of the grand coalition, comprising the European People's Party and the Social Democrats, in navigating the EU through recent crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine. She emphasized the importance of a pro-European project that fosters cooperation across party lines, suggesting that such unity is essential for addressing future challenges.

Addressing Extremism and EU's Stance on Ukraine

Metsola also addressed concerns regarding extremism and the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. She stressed the importance of countering misinformation and extremism with clear communication about the EU's decisions and actions. Metsola remains confident in the European Parliament's ability to maintain its solidarity with Ukraine and to effectively communicate the rationale behind its support for the country's fight for sovereignty and democratic values.

As the European Union navigates through complex political and security challenges, Metsola's advocacy for Romania's Schengen accession, her support for cross-party cooperation in the European elections, and her firm stance on the EU's role in the Ukraine conflict highlight the ongoing efforts to strengthen European unity and democratic values. These developments signal a critical juncture for Romania and the broader EU, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration and solidarity in facing the challenges ahead.