London Officer Faces Accusations of Wearing 'Anti-Israel' Badge at Rally

On February 3, amidst a crowd of approximately 10,000 people rallying for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a Metropolitan Police officer was photographed with a 'Boycott Israel Apartheid' sticker on his uniform. This image, snapped in the heart of London, catapulted into the digital world, engendering a wave of controversy and accusations from the Jewish community.

Controversy Unleashed

The photograph, which quickly went viral on social media, was pointed out by Jake Wallis Simons, the editor of the Jewish Chronicle. The image showed the officer donning what was perceived as an 'anti-Israel' badge, further straining the already tense relationship between the Jewish community and the police. This contentious scenario unfolded against a backdrop of perceived weak responses to antisemitism during the protests.

Metropolitan Police Response

In the wake of the online outcry, the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into the incident. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward clarified that the sticker was placed on the officer without his knowledge. He stated that as soon as the officer became aware of the sticker, it was promptly removed by a member of the public. The Met Police emphasized that no further action will be taken regarding the incident.

Officer Shaken by Online Response

The officer at the centre of the controversy has been deeply affected by the incident and the subsequent online backlash. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the officer is receiving support from the force. Meanwhile, the rally in London was part of a broader wave of protests across the United Kingdom, with similar demonstrations taking place in Edinburgh. These gatherings saw numerous participants marching for an immediate ceasefire, carrying flags and placards, and chanting slogans for justice and peace.