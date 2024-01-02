en English
Australia

Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
In a bid to reclaim part of the wealth lost since colonization, the Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council (MALC) has submitted a land claim for a significant 150,000 square meters of Boronia Park, located in Hunters Hill – one of Sydney’s most affluent areas. The claim, lodged initially in 2009, only recently saw the light of day following communication between the Department of Crown Lands and Hunters Hill Council.

Boronia Park: A Crown Jewel

Boronia Park, spread over a sprawling 24 hectares, is a resplendent open space woven with playgrounds, barbecue areas, sports fields, and bushwalking trails. It is a part of the celebrated Great North Walk and is currently under the management of the Hunters Hill Council. However, the park is positioned on Crown Land, which, under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983, is eligible for claims by Aboriginal land councils.

The Claim Criteria

Should a claim fulfill specific criteria, the land could potentially be transferred to Aboriginal ownership. Nathan Moran, the Chief Executive of MALC, reassured that the claim is not a precursor to housing development but a route to recouping a fraction of the wealth lost since colonization. He highlighted the importance of concluding the assessment process for certainty, acknowledging that such processes often stretch over a decade.

NSW’s Pending Land Claims

Currently, there are approximately 40,000 Aboriginal land claims awaiting resolution in New South Wales, including up to 3,000 from the MALC. The land claims process, in some instances, has been in limbo for a whopping 14 years. However, NSW Premier Chris Minns has pledged to expedite the process. In the 2022-23 period, a record-breaking 545 land claims were approved or part-approved, marking the highest number since the introduction of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act.

Australia Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

