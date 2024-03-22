Metro Manila's Traffic Crisis: MAP Calls for State of Calamity, Citing P3.5B Daily Losses

Amid the escalating traffic congestion in Metro Manila, which is reportedly draining the Philippine economy of approximately P3.5 billion daily, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has made a bold appeal. The organization is urging the government to declare a state of calamity in the region, a move that underscores the severity of the situation and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the crisis. This call follows a recent protest that saw traffic come to a standstill, highlighting the dire conditions on the city's roads.

Proposed Solutions and Government Response

In a statement released following a House of Representatives hearing, MAP outlined several recommendations aimed at mitigating traffic woes. Among these was the appointment of a dedicated 'traffic czar' to orchestrate efforts across Metro Manila, split into four zones for more effective management. Eduardo Yap, chair of MAP's Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, also suggested incentives for the adoption of private electric vehicles (EVs), including exemption from any future road congestion taxes. These proposals come in the wake of government reluctance to appoint a traffic czar, as expressed by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and amid discussions on privatizing and upgrading key transport infrastructures like the Edsa Busway and the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) to international standards.

Economic Implications and Urgency for Action

The daily economic losses attributed to traffic congestion in Metro Manila not only signify a substantial drain on the national economy but also highlight the urgent need for innovative and effective traffic management solutions. The call for a state of calamity, typically reserved for natural disasters causing significant damage, underscores the critical nature of the traffic situation. By granting the Philippine President emergency powers, the government could implement swift relief measures and potentially fast-track infrastructure improvements and policy changes aimed at reducing congestion.

Looking Forward: A Path to Sustainable Urban Mobility

The suggestions put forward by MAP, from the appointment of a traffic czar to the promotion of electric vehicles, represent a multifaceted approach to tackling Metro Manila's traffic crisis. While the government's response to these proposals remains to be seen, the ongoing debate highlights the complexities of urban mobility in one of the world's most densely populated cities. As the situation develops, the effectiveness of any implemented measures will be closely watched by residents, businesses, and policymakers alike, with the hope that a sustainable solution to the traffic calamity can be found.