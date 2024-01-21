Meticulous Security Measures in Kolkata for 'Sampriti Rally' Amid Ayodhya Temple Consecration

In a display of meticulous planning and preparedness, the Kolkata Police have adopted extensive security measures to ensure the smooth execution of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Sampriti Rally' and 35 other minor processions. These events were scheduled for Monday and coincided with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a significant religious event for a large segment of India's population.

Kolkata Police's Extensive Security Measures

A force of approximately 4,000 police officers was strategically deployed throughout the city to maintain peace and manage traffic during the scheduled events. All rallies were under strict surveillance, with each one being videographed to monitor the proceedings. The 'Sampriti Rally,' which commenced from Hazra crossing and concluded at Park Circus Maidan, was enveloped by two layers of security, a necessary step dictated by the Chief Minister's attendance.

Minimizing Disruptions

Efforts were also made to minimize disruptions to the city's daily life. Traffic diversions were meticulously arranged to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and prevent congestion. Schools situated along the rally routes took proactive measures for the safety of their students and staff. Some institutions suspended classes for the day, while others switched to virtual learning platforms.

Political Controversy Amid Security Preparations

In a related development, a controversial statement by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be Mamata Banerjee's nephew, sparked a political storm. He expressed his opposition to the consecration of religious places built over hatred and violence on social media. His comment drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of engaging in violent politics and being disconnected from the public sentiment regarding the Ayodhya temple event.