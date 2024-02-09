Meta to Remove Instagram and Facebook Accounts of Iran's Supreme Leader

In a significant development that reverberates across the globe, US-based tech giant Meta is reportedly set to remove Instagram and Facebook accounts associated with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran. This move comes in response to recent US sanctions imposed on Iranian officials, which the social media platforms are expected to comply with.

Advertisment

The impending removal of Khamenei's accounts marks a noteworthy shift in the digital landscape. It follows a similar action by Twitter, which suspended the Ayatollah's account back in 2021. This decision by Meta is expected to have far-reaching implications, given the platform's vast user base and influence.

Khamenei's Instagram and Facebook accounts, managed by his representatives, have been a critical tool for disseminating his views and messages. With an impressive following of over five million on his Persian language account and over 200,000 on his English-language Instagram account, these platforms have served as a powerful medium for the Supreme Leader.

US Sanctions and Tech Compliance

Advertisment

The decision to remove Khamenei's accounts is a direct response to the US sanctions imposed on Iranian officials since 2019. These restrictions have put significant pressure on tech companies to comply, leading to the removal of accounts associated with sanctioned individuals.

The recent surge in calls for social media platforms to ban Khamenei has been fueled by his praise for Hamas following their attack on Israel in October 2022, which resulted in the death of 1,200 people and the taking of 250 others as hostages. This incident has brought renewed attention to the potential misuse of social media platforms by influential figures.

Anti-Defamation League's Stance

The Anti-Defamation League has praised Meta's decision, citing Khamenei's repeated violations of the platform's Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy. The league has accused Khamenei of using these platforms to incite violent antisemitism and make genocidal threats.

Despite the removal of his accounts from Instagram and Facebook, Khamenei continues to maintain a presence on Twitter, where he boasts over one million followers on his English-language account.