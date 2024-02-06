Meta Steps Up Fight Against AI-Generated Deepfakes

In a major stride towards combating misinformation, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, has announced an expanded effort to identify and label images manipulated by artificial intelligence (AI). The move comes as a response to the past crises of platform exploitation during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and rampant misinformation spread during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Internal to External AI Tools

Previously, Meta only labeled AI-generated images created by its own AI tools. However, taking the fight against deepfakes a notch higher, the tech giant will now include content generated by other major AI companies. These include Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock. The labels will be available in all app languages, and the rollout will be gradual, with full implementation expected over the next year.

Establishing Common Technical Standards

Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, emphasized the need for time to establish common technical standards with other AI firms for signaling AI-created content. This initiative aims to overcome challenges in detecting AI-generated content and prevent the removal or alteration of invisible watermarks. Meta is developing classifiers that would help in this cause.

User Disclosure and Penalties

In a bid to further ensure transparency, Meta plans to enable users to voluntarily disclose AI-generated audio or video uploads. To enforce this measure, penalties will be put in place for non-disclosure of such content. If AI-manipulated content poses a high risk of deceiving the public, Meta may apply more prominent labels.

While AI-generated content can be easily detected in some instances, services that identify AI-generated text can be biased. Images and videos are more challenging to monitor without industry-standard invisible identifiers. Meta's initiative signifies a step forward in addressing these challenges, highlighting the role technology plays in shaping the realm of information in the digital age.