Merrick Garland Pledges Steadfast Commitment to Prosecuting January 6th Capitol Attack Perpetrators

In the wake of the January 6th Capitol attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland has reaffirmed the Justice Department’s unwavering commitment to prosecuting those involved. Stressing the department’s dedication to upholding the rule of law, Garland emphasized the importance of the ongoing investigation, which has led to over 1250 people being charged and 890 convictions thus far.

“We are following the facts and the law wherever they lead…we are upholding the rule of law and we are protecting the American people,” AG Garland said.

Justice Department’s Relentless Pursuit

Garland’s recent statement underscores the department’s determination to not let the violent events of January 6th fade into oblivion. The Justice Department has shown an unwavering dedication to investigating the event, bringing those responsible to justice, and ultimately ensuring the protection of the American people. He highlighted the surging threats to public servants and the ongoing pursuit of justice as top priorities.

The Rule of Law at the Forefront

The Attorney General underscored the department’s allegiance to the rule of law, vowing to follow both the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. This approach, he noted, is integral to the department’s commitment to safeguarding American democracy and the rights of its citizens. Garland did not shy away from highlighting the violence inflicted upon law enforcement officers during the attack, emphasizing the importance of remembering and acknowledging this aspect of the event.

Progress and Persistence

So far, the Justice Department’s efforts have been substantial. With 1250 individuals charged and 890 convictions obtained, Garland’s statement serves as a testament to the department’s relentless dedication to justice. The ongoing investigation continues to seek out suspects, including the individual responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees. The pursuit of justice, Garland affirmed, is far from over.