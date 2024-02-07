MEPs Propose EU Travel Ban for Journalist Tucker Carlson Following Moscow Visit

In a move that has stirred international attention, a group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are exploring the possibility of a travel ban on American journalist Tucker Carlson, following his recent visit to Moscow and subsequent announcement of an upcoming interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The proposed sanctions, which include barring Carlson from entering EU territories, were put forward due to perceived concerns over the journalist's platforming of a regime that stands accused of war crimes.

Controversial Moscow Visit Sparks Dissent

Carlson, a well-known American talk show host and close associate of former US President Donald Trump, has drawn sharp criticism from several corners for his recent visit to Moscow. Notably, the trip saw him secure an interview with Putin, a move that has been widely covered by Russian state media and criticised by liberal American commentators. Given the current climate of relations between Russia and the West, the visit has been seen by many as problematic, leading to calls for punitive action from European lawmakers.

A Platform for Putin: The Heart of the Controversy

The controversy chiefly revolves around the notion that Carlson, by conducting and publishing an uncensored interview with Putin, is providing a platform for the Russian leader's propaganda. This sentiment is especially strong among former Belgian Prime Minister and current MEP Guy Verhofstadt, along with former Spanish MEP Luis Garicano and Estonian MEP Urmas Paet. All three have advocated for an investigation by the European Union's External Action Service (EAS) into Carlson's actions, further suggesting that if the EU sanctions those aiding Putin, then the journalist should also be considered for similar measures.

Carlson Defends Interview as Act of Journalism

In response to the controversy, Carlson has defended his actions, arguing that his intention in interviewing Putin is not borne out of admiration for the Russian leader. Instead, he asserts that his motivation stems from a desire to keep Americans apprised of developments in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. According to the journalist, this conflict indirectly affects the US due to the country's significant military and financial backing of Ukraine. In the face of criticism, Carlson has firmly maintained that his trip was self-financed and purely in the interest of journalism.