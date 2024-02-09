Mending Christian Political Discourse: Redeeming Babel's 'The After Party' Course

In the maelstrom of America's political landscape, a beacon of hope emerges from an unlikely source: Redeeming Babel's newly launched small group course, "The After Party: Toward Better Christian Politics." This free online curriculum, with a print version slated for April 23, aims to mend the fractured political discourse within the Church by fostering a Christ-centered political identity.

A Collaborative Effort Born from Concern

Spearheaded by Christian leaders Curtis Chang, David French, and Russell Moore, "The After Party" is the product of their shared concern over the deepening political divisions among American Christians. Designed for the "exhausted majority" seeking to engage in politics without partisan schisms, the course encourages participants to embrace the core gospel principle of loving one's enemies.

Six Sessions Toward Healing and Unity

Comprising six 60-90 minute sessions, the curriculum incorporates videos, exercises, and discussions to guide Christians in reframing their political engagement. The overarching theme is justice, as informed by Scripture's teachings, with a focus on the "how" of politics rather than specific ideologies or party affiliations.

Beyond Labels: A Christ-Centered Political Identity

"The After Party" challenges Christians to transcend political labels in favor of theological ones, shunning the "us vs. them" mentality that pervades contemporary politics. The course emphasizes that humans are neither enemies nor saviors; instead, it is Jesus' return that will address their deepest fears and hopes.

While the project claims to be nonpartisan, founder Curtis Chang has previously made political statements. However, the course remains steadfast in its commitment to traditional orthodox Christian faith, as outlined in the Apostles' Creed, and welcomes participants from all denominations.

As America grapples with political polarization, "The After Party" offers a refreshing perspective, urging Christians to submit their political behavior to Jesus' authority and cultivate a Christ-centered political identity. By focusing on biblical virtues in political engagement, this course strives to bridge the chasm between faith and politics, fostering unity and healing within the Church.

In these turbulent times, "The After Party: Toward Better Christian Politics" serves as a timely reminder that love for one's enemies is not merely a lofty ideal but a practical guideline for navigating the complexities of political discourse. By embracing this core gospel principle, American Christians can work toward mending the divisions within their Church and reclaiming the spirit of unity that lies at the heart of their faith.