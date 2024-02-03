Memphis Judge Mary Wagner to Fill Vacancy in Tennessee Supreme Court

In a significant development, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has chosen Mary L. Wagner, a seasoned circuit court judge from Memphis, to fill the impending vacancy in the Tennessee Supreme Court. Wagner's appointment, which is subject to confirmation by the General Assembly, comes in light of Justice Roger A. Page's upcoming retirement on August 31.

Wagner's Judicial Expertise and Commitment

Wagner, presently serving in the 30th Judicial District, is hailed for her profound understanding of the law and the conservative principles of judicial restraint. Her vast experience and qualifications have been instrumental in Governor Lee's decision to entrust her with this role.

Transition in Tennessee Supreme Court

The transition in the Tennessee Supreme Court is set to be smooth, with Wagner poised to take over from Justice Page. The move, which underscores the Governor's commitment to conservative principles, is likely to bolster the Court's efficiency and uphold the rule of law.