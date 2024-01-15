Melissa During Breaks Glass Ceiling, Becomes First Female Vice Chairwoman of Madison County Board

In a historic moment for Madison County, New York, Melissa During has been named the first female Vice Chairwoman of the Madison County Board of Supervisors. This appointment marks a significant milestone not only for During but also symbolizes the progressive leadership within Madison County.

An Esteemed Career

During's political journey has been marked by numerous important roles. She has served as the Town of Lincoln Supervisor, the Lincoln Town Clerk, a board member, and Deputy Supervisor of the Town of Lincoln. Her commitment to public service is evident in her dedicated tenure in various capacities.

An Active Contributor

Beyond her political roles, During is a resident of the Town of Lincoln, where she lives with her husband and three children. She is also actively engaged in numerous county committees. She chairs the solid waste and recycling committee and serves as the vice-chair of the finance, ways and means committee. Additionally, she contributes her insights to the government operations committee.

A Progressive Leader

During's appointment is a reflection of the increasing female representation on the Board. She proudly notes that three women serve as committee chairs and over half of the county departments are led by women. Committed to dedicated service, she advocates for all residents and aims to collaborate with her colleagues to positively impact the future of Madison County.