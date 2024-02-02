Melania Trump's Stylist Receives $132,000 from Donald Trump's PAC

Renowned stylist, Herve Pierre Braillard, who has been known for his stylistic contributions to Melania Trump's wardrobe, has been on the receiving end of a substantial sum of $132,000 from Donald Trump's Save America leadership PAC in the latter half of 2023. This revelation comes from the Federal Election Commission filings, which have brought this payment to light.

This financial interaction doesn't stand alone but is part of a larger sum of $371,000 which Pierre has earned from the PAC since April 2022. However, the exact nature of services provided by Pierre remains a mystery. Melania Trump, the former first lady, has been fairly distant from the political scene, with her most recent public appearance marking her presence at her mother's funeral on January 18th.

Pierre's Notable Contributions

Pierre, a seasoned fashion professional, has been known for his significant contributions to Melania's wardrobe, including her much-talked-about inaugural gown and a striking white hat she wore for a state visit. His stylistic touch has been a staple in Melania's public appearances, and this financial transaction adds a new layer to their professional relationship.

On the other side of the spectrum, the former president, Donald Trump, is grappling with considerable legal expenses. His PACs have shelled out a staggering $56 million on legal fees over the course of the past year. With more than 50 law firms engaged in handling various cases against him, including the infamous January 6 charges, election-related charges in Georgia, a classified documents case in Florida, and a defamation case involving E. Jean Caroll, the legal pressure is mounting.