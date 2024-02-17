Melaka Launches Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda Program: A New Era of Youth Leadership and Engagement

In the heart of Melaka, a new chapter in youth engagement and leadership unfolds with the launch of the Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (JOM) program. Spearheaded by the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), this initiative marks a significant step towards nurturing the next generation of leaders. As the sun rose on February 17, 2024, Melaka became the pioneering state to host this vibrant youth outreach, under the watchful eyes of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Utama Ab Rauf Yusoh. The essence of JOM lies not just in celebration, but in a sincere effort to listen and integrate the voices of the young into the nation's leadership narrative.

A Bridge to the Future

The JOM program is more than an event; it's a bridge connecting the aspirations of Malaysia's youth with the mechanisms of governance and policy-making. With activities designed to resonate with the Rakan Muda lifestyle, the initiative is a bold move towards inclusive leadership. "Melaka is honored to be the first beacon for this national initiative," expressed Chief Minister Yusoh, highlighting the importance of Melaka as a starting point for a nationwide conversation on youth leadership transition.

Voices That Matter

Central to the JOM program's mission is the collection of feedback and viewpoints directly from the youth. This initiative is not just about speaking to young people but engaging with them in a meaningful dialogue. By organizing meetings with various youth organizations, the program ensures that the diversity of youth voices is heard and valued. The feedback gathered will play a crucial role in shaping the Youth Leadership Transition Plan, a blueprint for empowering future leaders.

Celebrating Youth, Shaping Tomorrow

The launch of JOM in Melaka is a testament to the Malaysian government's commitment to its young citizens. It symbolizes a step forward in acknowledging the critical role of youth in shaping the country's future. As activities unfold and dialogues take place, the essence of the Rakan Muda lifestyle—a lifestyle of engagement, activity, and leadership—is celebrated. This initiative not only commemorates National Youth Day but also sets a dynamic course for the leadership transition among Malaysia's youth.

As the Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda program embarks on its journey across Malaysia, starting with Melaka, it carries with it the hopes and aspirations of thousands of young Malaysians. Through dialogue, feedback, and shared experiences, the program aims to weave the rich tapestry of youth voices into the nation's leadership narrative. The success of this initiative will not be measured in events hosted or meetings held but in the strength of the leadership that rises from this vibrant engagement. Melaka's role as the inaugural host marks just the beginning of a journey towards a more inclusive, dynamic, and youth-driven Malaysia.