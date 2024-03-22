Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Marks 8 Years of Strengthening Regional Ties and Development

Over the past eight years, the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) mechanism has not only established itself as an effective model for win-win cooperation but has also made consistent progress, enhancing collaboration among Mekong countries in various fields, according to Cambodia’s foreign ministry. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea highlighted these achievements in a congratulatory message marking the 8th anniversary of the MLC and MLC Week 2024, which runs from March 18-24.

Advertisment

Foundations and Achievements

The MLC was founded on March 23, 2016, including six participating countries: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and China. “The initiation of the MLC in 2016 reflected the shared ambitions of our six leaders to foster peace, stability, and comprehensive development, and to establish a community with a shared future of peace and prosperity for our people and the world,” stated Chenda Sophea. He noted that the framework had achieved remarkable success in the past eight years, serving as a paradigm of effective win-win cooperation and significantly enhancing collaboration.

Continued Progress and Future Plans

Advertisment

“The mechanism also underpins the region’s long-term growth and sustainable development, particularly through the successful execution of the five-year MLC Action Plan 2018-22, which has yielded fruitful benefits for the well-being of our people,” the minister added. He said the MLC Special Fund remains a vital financial resource for new projects in various fields including rural development, poverty alleviation, water resources, agriculture, air transport, health, education, tourism, culture, and women’s empowerment.

Regional Integration and Cooperation

At the 4th MLC Leaders’ Meeting in December 2023, all participating government heads reaffirmed the “Nay Pyi Taw Declaration”, a document adopted during the ASEAN Summit in Myanmar in 2014, outlining shared commitments and goals for regional cooperation and development among member states. Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, remarked on the MLC’s role as a corridor linking China with other Mekong River countries, benefiting all within the framework of the greater Mekong subregion. This cooperative framework has led to significant projects, including high-speed railways to Vientiane in Laos and substantial transport infrastructure projects, illustrating the tangible outcomes of such regional collaboration.