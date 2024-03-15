Mekdad in Riyadh: Syrian-Saudi Talks Aimed at Enhancing Bilateral Ties

On Thursday, discussions unfolded between Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, centering on the enhancement of bilateral relations and the pressing regional developments. These talks, marked by a keen focus on mutual coordination and dialogue, aim to reinforce Arab unity and collaboration to navigate the region’s challenges, notably the dire situation in Gaza and other Occupied Palestinian territories.

Advertisment

Mekdad Accuses Western Leaders of Complicity

Mekdad underscored the alleged complicity of Western leaders in what he termed as Netanyahu's war crimes, highlighting the critical nature of the dialogue between Syria and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the ministers explored Syria's proactive efforts in the Arab Liaison Committee concerning Syria and the meticulous preparations underway for the committee's next meeting in Baghdad, setting a stage for fruitful Arab collaboration.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Advertisment

Prior to Mekdad's visit to Riyadh, significant consultations were held, demonstrating a sustained dialogue between the two nations on topics of mutual interest. Notably, this series of diplomatic engagements underscore the two countries' commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations, amidst speculation about discussions concerning Hajj arrangements, a topic yet to be clarified by either nation.

Speculations and Future Prospects

The visits and discussions have sparked speculation about the focus of these diplomatic exchanges, particularly regarding the Hajj arrangements. Despite the lack of public disclosure from either country’s Foreign Ministry, these dialogues underscore a mutual commitment to addressing key regional challenges and enhancing bilateral relations. As these discussions continue to unfold, the implications for regional stability and cooperation are significant, opening avenues for further collaboration in addressing the pressing issues facing the Arab world today.