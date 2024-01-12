en English
Elections

Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move

In a surprising twist of political camaraderie, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the stalwart leader of the PakhtunKhaw Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), has declared to step down from the electoral race in the NA-265 constituency. This move is aimed at supporting Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), who will now contest in the upcoming general elections in the NA-265 Pishin area.

Symbolic Allocations and the Political Landscape

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently allocated election symbols to 145 political parties and 177 independent candidates for the 2024 general elections. Some notable allocations include the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) retaining its iconic ‘Lion’ symbol, the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) receiving the swift ‘Arrow’, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was bestowed the soaring ‘Kite’. JUI-F, under whose banner Maulana Fazlur Rehman will now run, maintained the ‘Book’ as its symbol.

PTI Loses its Bat

In a contentious decision, the PTI was stripped of its ‘bat’ symbol following a decision by the ECP on December 22. The ruling was based on a petition by founding member Akbar S Babar, who asserted that the party’s intra-party elections did not adhere to the rules. This development adds another layer of intrigue to the already charged atmosphere surrounding the upcoming elections.

Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

