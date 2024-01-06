Mehbooba Mufti Voices Concern Over Outsourcing Hydroelectric Resources Amid Power Crisis

In a recent move that is causing ripples of concern, Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and current president of the Peoples Democratic Party, has voiced her apprehensions about the government’s decision to outsource hydroelectric resources from Jammu and Kashmir amidst a severe power crisis.

Mufti’s concern revolves around the potential deprivation of basic amenities for the local population of the region due to this decision.

Mehbooba Mufti took to social media to express her disapproval of the outsourcing decision. The former Chief Minister opines that this move might be a part of a larger scheme to collectively punish the inhabitants of the region.

Her statement, therefore, serves as an alarm bell, highlighting the potential negative impacts that the outsourcing of hydroelectric resources could have on the people of Jammu and Kashmir during a period of unprecedented power shortages.