Mehbooba Mufti Voices Concern Over Outsourcing Hydroelectric Resources Amid Power Crisis

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Mehbooba Mufti Voices Concern Over Outsourcing Hydroelectric Resources Amid Power Crisis

In a recent move that is causing ripples of concern, Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and current president of the Peoples Democratic Party, has voiced her apprehensions about the government’s decision to outsource hydroelectric resources from Jammu and Kashmir amidst a severe power crisis.

Mufti’s concern revolves around the potential deprivation of basic amenities for the local population of the region due to this decision.

Mehbooba Mufti took to social media to express her disapproval of the outsourcing decision. The former Chief Minister opines that this move might be a part of a larger scheme to collectively punish the inhabitants of the region.

Her statement, therefore, serves as an alarm bell, highlighting the potential negative impacts that the outsourcing of hydroelectric resources could have on the people of Jammu and Kashmir during a period of unprecedented power shortages.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

