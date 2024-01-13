en English
Accidents

Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:48 pm EST
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, encountered a vehicular mishap while traveling with her convoy at Sangam in south Kashmir. Despite the accident’s severity, there were no reported injuries, a fortunate turn of events that has nonetheless brought the state’s security protocols under scrutiny.

Accident Sparks PDP’s Concerns

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grave concerns regarding the incident, suggesting the security measures for Mufti, who enjoys Z+ category protection, were not up to par. PDP general secretary Mehboob Beg underscored the need for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged security breaches. The delayed response in providing an alternate vehicle following the accident was a particular point of contention for Beg.

Questions Over Mufti’s Residence Suitability

Beg also questioned the appropriateness of Mufti’s residence in Khimber for a Z+ protectee, citing previous fears of a terrorist attack. It has highlighted the need not just for immediate attention to travel security but for an overall reevaluation of security measures for political leaders in the region.

Police Reassure About Security Measures

In response to these concerns, the Jammu & Kashmir Police have stated that Mufti’s security detail is both extensive and sophisticated, comprising 34 personnel and a security convoy equipped with advanced technology. They pointed out the swift deployment of an alternate vehicle post-accident and reassured that the security arrangements for Mufti remain robust. The accident was attributed to unpredictable factors and the behavior of other road users.

The incident has thrown into sharp relief the need for constant vigilance and stringent security protocols for public figures, particularly those with Z+ protection. The aftermath of the accident demonstrates the delicate balance between ensuring security and managing the unpredictability of everyday life. As the investigation proceeds, it serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by public leaders and the ongoing necessity for transparency, accountability, and thorough assessment and management of security measures.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

