Mehbooba Mufti Accuses BJP of Undermining J&K's Democratic Process Amid Electoral Tensions

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming it was "undermining the electoral democratic process" in Jammu and Kashmir. In a charged declaration, she asserted that the BJP was targeting her and her party to dilute their influence and silence the voice of the Kashmiri people in the nation's Parliament.

Allegations of Political Sabotage

In south Kashmir's Anantnag, Mufti voiced her concerns, stating that the BJP's actions were not just personal vendettas but a concerted effort to weaken PDP's standing. According to her, this includes summoning her, her brother, and her elderly mother by the Enforcement Directorate, and evicting her from her residence during winter. She interpreted these actions as attempts to ensure the PDP's voice does not reach Parliament, actions she believes are detrimental to the national interest and the democratic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

Response to Union Home Minister's Remarks

Her comments come in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks targeting the 'Parivarvadi parties', including the PDP, accusing them of stifling democracy in the region. In retaliation, Mufti accused the BJP of creating new parties to siphon off PDP leaders, aiming to dilute PDP’s influence. She stressed the importance of the electoral process as a means for the people to resist and express their grievances against what she describes as BJP's misdeeds.

The Implications of Political Maneuvering

The ongoing political tussle in Jammu and Kashmir highlights deeper issues concerning democracy, representation, and voice in the Union Territory. Mufti's allegations against the BJP point to a larger battle for the soul of Jammu and Kashmir, where the lines between political maneuvering and undermining democratic processes seem to be blurring. As the situation unfolds, the implications for the electoral democratic process and the voice of the Kashmiri people in the larger democratic framework of India remain to be fully understood.