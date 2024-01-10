en English
Politics

Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run

Former Fox News personality and host of ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’ on SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly, has opened a discussion on the potential impact of Michelle Obama’s entrance into the 2024 presidential race, suggesting it could significantly alter the election dynamics. Kelly’s comments come amid ongoing rumors and predictions about Obama’s possible candidacy, including a forecast by JPMorgan strategist Michael Cembalest that President Biden might not seek re-election due to health concerns and a prediction by Texas Senator Ted Cruz that Obama could be ‘parachuted in’ at the Democratic National Convention.

Michelle Obama: A ‘Powerful Democratic Weapon’?

Kelly has acknowledged Michelle Obama’s political talents, even going as far as suggesting she may be more gifted than current President Joe Biden. She also highlighted Obama’s recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, which she sees as a potential signal of a political bid. Notably, Obama had no book or event to promote at the time, which is often the case for such appearances.

During this podcast interview, Obama emphasized the importance of leadership and the need to not take democracy for granted. These comments have added to the speculation about her potential presidential ambitions. Kelly has also referred to Obama as a ‘powerful democratic weapon’, emphasizing her potential impact on the 2024 presidential race.

Michelle Obama’s Concerns About The 2024 Election

Adding to the intrigue is Michelle Obama’s recent admission of being ‘terrified’ of what could happen in the 2024 election. This has led to further speculation about her potential emergence on the national political scene. Some believe that her comments, coupled with her popularity among independents, might hint at a possible presidential run.

Speculation and Skepticism Surrounding Obama’s Potential Candidacy

Despite the speculation, Kelly expressed skepticism about Obama’s likelihood to run. She also questioned the effectiveness of Obama’s rhetoric and her chances of winning. Regardless, she acknowledged Obama’s potential as a candidate and the impact she could have on the race.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the potential candidacy of Michelle Obama remains a subject of intrigue and speculation. Her popularity, political talent, and recent comments have fueled these discussions, making her a figure to watch in the coming months.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

