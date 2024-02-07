Meghalaya Government Plans Rs 2,500 Crore Investment for New Administrative City in Shillong

In a significant move towards urban development, the Meghalaya government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has unveiled plans to invest over Rs 2,500 crore in the construction of a new administrative city at the new Shillong township. The proposed city, hypothetically christened as 'The Administrative City,' is designed to be a central hub of public services, strategically positioned in Mawdiangdiang, a mere 12 km from the bustling city center.

Revamping Governance through Centralization

The linchpin of this ambitious initiative is to streamline governance by centralizing public services. The proposed administrative city is an answer to the call of the times, offering enhanced accessibility to public services and thereby fostering a seamless integration between the government and the governed. This centralization is not just physical but also metaphorical, symbolizing the government's intent to bring governance closer to the people.

Strategic Infrastructure Investments

The project encompasses a range of infrastructure developments, including road connectivity and water supply. A testament to the government's commitment to holistic development, Chief Minister Sangma has already reviewed the project designs and is poised to submit them for state cabinet approval. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are slated to be ready by the end of the second quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, signaling the commencement of construction tenders.

Expeditious Implementation and Future Plans

The government is not just planning for the long-term, but also setting wheels in motion for immediate implementation. Plans are afoot to relocate part of the secretariat or some directorates to the new administrative city within the current term, setting a brisk pace for the project. To further expedite the process, the government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the construction of three primary roads leading to the administrative city, with construction expected to commence shortly.

Chief Minister Sangma has underscored the importance of comprehensive planning to improve living conditions in Shillong. This initiative, therefore, eschews fragmented approaches in favor of an integrated plan aimed at the city's overall development. The proposed administrative city in Shillong is a testament to the Meghalaya government's commitment to strategic and sustainable urban development, a model for other states to follow.