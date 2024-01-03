Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal

In a significant reshuffling, the government of Meghalaya has revamped its Lokayukta investigation team, introducing four fresh faces to the positions. This decision trails the removal of the prior investigation officers, who had dug up an alleged scam implicating a legislator from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and other individuals.

The Unearthed Scandal

The corruption case at hand revolves around discrepancies noted in the construction project of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) member’s hostel situated in Tura, the district headquarters of West Garo Hills. The previous investigation team had revealed this alleged scam, thereby bringing the legislator from the NPP – the party currently holding power – under scrutiny.

The Sudden Shake-up

The announcement regarding these changes to the Lokayukta investigation team was made on a Wednesday. However, the Meghalaya government refrained from providing a concrete rationale behind the dismissal of the former officers. Similarly, the selection criteria utilized for appointing the new investigation officers were not made explicit.

Implications and Future Directions

This reshuffling of the Lokayukta investigation officers, especially following their exposure of a significant corruption case, raises various questions about the government’s intentions and the future course of the corruption investigation.