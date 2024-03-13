MegaPoll Reveals Employment Tops Voter Concerns for India's 2024 Election, Modi in Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid for a third term in the 2024 general election puts job creation at the forefront of Indian voters' concerns, according to a comprehensive News18 opinion poll. Conducted across 21 states with over 1.19 lakh participants between February 12 and March 1, this survey highlights unemployment as the pivotal issue for the electorate, with 56 percent of respondents identifying it among their top three concerns for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Unemployment and Inflation: The Dual Economic Challenges

While India boasts the title of the world's fastest-growing large economy with a projected GDP growth rate of 7.6 percent for 2023-24, the distribution of this growth raises questions about its impact on job creation. The government's Periodic Labour Force Survey indicates a decrease in the all-India unemployment rate to 5.0 percent in 2023 from 5.7 percent the previous year, suggesting some improvement. Yet, the challenge of inflation remains, with retail inflation averaging 5.7 percent in 2023, still above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent. These economic factors play a significant role in shaping voter sentiment, with inflation following closely behind unemployment at 47 percent.

Voting Determinants: Beyond Economic Concerns

The poll also sheds light on other factors influencing voter decision-making. Law and order closely trails inflation as a concern, marked important by 46 percent of respondents. However, issues like religion and infrastructure, which have historically been significant, appear to have taken a backseat this election cycle. Only 26 percent of respondents considered religion a top-three voting determinant, showcasing a shift in voter priorities towards more immediate economic and safety concerns. Corruption, once a leading issue in previous elections, now ranks fourth with 31 percent.

Demographics and Political Landscape

Diving deeper into the demographics, the younger voters aged 18-25 are most concerned about unemployment, with 60 percent marking it as a key issue. Interestingly, law and order was the most popular concern among Sunni Muslims, Sikhs, and Buddhists, indicating varied priorities across different religious groups. The survey's extensive coverage of 95 percent of Lok Sabha constituencies offers a comprehensive glimpse into the electorate's mindset leading up to the 2024 general election, reflecting a populace increasingly concerned with economic stability and job security.

As the countdown to the 2024 general election continues, the focus on employment and economic challenges underscores the critical issues at stake for India's future. The electorate's priorities, as revealed by the News18 mega opinion poll, not only highlight the pressing need for effective governance and policy-making but also signal a shift in the political narrative, with economic well-being taking center stage. This evolving landscape will undoubtedly shape the strategies of political parties as they vie for voter support in what promises to be a closely watched election cycle.