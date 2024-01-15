en English
Australia

Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
In a recent social media discourse, Professor Megan Davis, a seminal figure in the conception of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, took issue with the former Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull. Davis accused Turnbull of ‘punching down’ on Indigenous Australians through an opinion piece he published. The piece in question appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald, where Turnbull drew an analogy between the unsuccessful Voice referendum and the failed 1999 republic referendum, which he had spearheaded. Turnbull suggested that the republican movement could glean lessons from these failed endeavors.

Turnbull’s Analysis Termed ‘Superficial’

Davis characterized Turnbull’s analysis as superficial, stating that it neglected to acknowledge the major variables that swayed the referendum’s outcome. This critique was brought to light on Ben Fordham’s 2GB radio show. The host elucidated Davis’s comments and expressed the astonishment among listeners at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s response to the repercussions of the Voice post-referendum.

A Surprising Response from Albanese

Albanese’s response unexpectedly underscored that the referendum’s defeat was a momentous loss for Indigenous people more so than for him. This remark caused a stir among those who recalled Albanese’s previous stress on the referendum’s importance. The backlash was primarily from individuals who remembered his earlier emphasis on the referendum’s significance.

Upcoming Comments from Davis and Turnbull

Both Professor Davis and Mr. Turnbull have been contacted for additional commentary on the unfolding situation. Their responses will shed more light on the nuances of this debate and the future of Indigenous representation in Australian politics.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

