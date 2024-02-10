Newton Cable Committee Hosts 'Meet the Candidates' Night Feb 22

Newton's Town Hall prepares to buzz with democratic energy as the Newton Cable Committee orchestrates a 'Meet the Candidates' event on February 22. Scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m., this gathering invites residents to engage with contenders running for offices in the upcoming Newton March ballot. While the limelight will be on contested races, all candidates are warmly welcomed to partake in this community exchange.
The event, designed to foster direct interaction between the candidates and the community, promises an evening filled with two-minute introductions and audience questions. It's not a debate, but rather a platform for candidates to express their visions and aspirations for Newton's future. An opportunity for the residents to weigh the merits of those who seek to represent them and shape the town's trajectory.
In the spirit of inclusivity and accessibility, the event will be hosted both in-person at the Newton Town Hall and virtually via Zoom. This dual-platform approach ensures that everyone, regardless of their physical location or mobility, can participate in this democratic process.
Beyond the Ballot
This 'Meet the Candidates' night is more than just a prelude to the March ballot; it's a testament to the power of community engagement and the importance of an informed electorate. It's about transparency, accountability, and the collective endeavor to build a better Newton.
The event will be recorded to reach an even broader audience. The footage will be broadcast on the town's YouTube channel and local channel 6 for Newton and Kingston Comcast subscribers. This initiative ensures that the event's impact resonates beyond the confines of the Town Hall and the Zoom call, reaching those who couldn't attend and sparking conversations that continue long after the candidates have delivered their closing remarks.