Medway Council and DfE Clash Over 15-Week Roadworks for Maritime Academy School

Medway Council and the Department for Education (DfE) are at odds over the 15-week roadworks on A228 Frindsbury Hill, which aim to construct an entrance for the new Maritime Academy School. The council has expressed its concerns to the DfE, suggesting longer working hours and weekend work to lessen the disruption.

Medway Council's Plea for Shorter Roadworks

As the local community braces for 15 weeks of roadworks on A228 Frindsbury Hill, Medway Council has urged the Department for Education (DfE) to reconsider the extended timeline. The construction of the new Maritime Academy School's entrance has prompted the lengthy roadworks, causing distress among local residents and businesses.

In an effort to alleviate the inconvenience, Medway Council proposed alternative work schedules, such as longer working hours and weekend work. These suggestions, however, were rejected by the DfE due to increased costs.

DfE's Stance: Cost Concerns Override Disruption

The Department for Education has defended its decision, citing financial implications as the primary reason for not accepting Medway Council's proposals. Despite the council's plea for shorter roadworks, the DfE remains steadfast in its commitment to the initial plan.

A spokesperson for the DfE stated, "We understand the frustrations of the local community, but we must also consider the financial aspects of the project. While we acknowledge the disruption caused by the extended roadworks, we believe that the current plan is the most cost-effective solution."

Medway Council: The High Costs of Prolonged Road Closures

Medway Council is standing firm in its stance against the DfE, citing the high costs of prolonged road closures for local residents and businesses. The council argues that the long-term economic impact on the community outweighs the short-term financial benefits of the DfE's plan.

According to a council spokesperson, "While we understand the DfE's cost concerns, we believe that the long-term economic impact on our community cannot be ignored. The extended roadworks will cause significant disruption, resulting in financial losses for local businesses and increased inconvenience for residents."

As the Medway Council continues to press the DfE for a reconsideration, the local community remains hopeful that a compromise can be reached. The DfE has indicated that it is reviewing the feasibility of the council's requests to extend working hours, taking into account both financial and safety considerations.

For now, the roadworks on A228 Frindsbury Hill are set to continue for the next 15 weeks, casting a shadow over the daily lives of local residents and businesses. As the Medway Council and the DfE work towards a resolution, the community waits in anticipation for a positive outcome.