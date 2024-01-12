en English
Politics

Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine

In a recent turn of events, tensions between the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom have escalated. The trigger was the visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv, Ukraine, where he announced a major new package of military aid for the embattled nation. This development has elicited a stern warning from Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, stating that the deployment of British troops in Ukraine would be seen as a declaration of war by the Russian Federation.

A Historic Security Agreement

During his trip to Kyiv, Sunak unveiled a £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) military funding package for Ukraine. The support package is set to cover a broad spectrum of military needs, including long-range missiles, drones, air defense, artillery ammunition, and maritime security. This move marks a significant increase in the UK’s support for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

Russia’s Stance: A Delicate Balance of Power

Medvedev’s comments reflect Russia’s position on foreign military assistance to Ukraine. The Russian Federation, which has been locked in a conflict with Ukraine, views the increased involvement of the UK as a direct challenge. The potential deployment of a British military contingent in Ukraine could escalate the already tense situation, leading to potential global implications.

International Involvement: A Call for Support

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been actively seeking more support from Western allies. Despite the urgency of the situation, the response from the international community, including the US and Europe, has been slower than expected. The delay in the Biden administration’s funding plan and Europe’s shortfall in delivering pledged artillery shells have left gaps in Ukraine’s defenses. This underscores the challenges faced by Ukraine and highlights the dire need for more international support.

Politics Russia United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

