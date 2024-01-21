Medina Advocates for PLD Candidates: A Call to Preserve Legacy and Uplift Producers

Former President Danilo Medina has taken to the campaign trail in San José de las Matas, Santiago, throwing his weight behind the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) candidates in the forthcoming elections. Medina, barred by the constitution from seeking another term as president, utilized his platform to rally support for Abel Martinez, the PLD's presidential candidate.
The Plight of Producers
During his speech, Medina spotlighted the precarious state of the country's producers. He passionately argued that many were sliding back into poverty, a trend he firmly believes could be halted and reversed under the leadership of Martinez. His words struck a chord, echoing through the hearts of those grappling with economic hardship.
Legacy at Stake
Medina's vision extended beyond the immediate election. He expressed an ardent desire to see his legacy, one marked by efforts to uplift the marginalized and fortify the middle class, endure. He juxtaposed his tenure with the current government helmed by the Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM) in a stark contrast that underscored the urgency of the upcoming electoral decision.
A Vision for the Future
Casting a vision for the future, Medina urged local producers to protect the bakery and milk facilities that have weathered the storm under the PRM rule. His implication was clear: these projects, vital to the community's welfare, would experience a revival once Martinez assumes office. His words serve as a clarion call to voters, a reminder of what's at stake, and a beacon of hope for a better future under PLD leadership.