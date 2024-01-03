en English
Politics

Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
On the public-radio podcast Left Right & Center, David Greene, formerly of NPR, aired his concerns on the media’s readiness for a possible second term of Donald Trump. He recalled the challenges encountered during Trump’s presidency, including the struggle with fact-checking and the sensation of the press being used as a prop in Trump’s ‘constant show.’

News in the Time of Trump

Quoting journalist George Packer, Greene underscored the apprehension that Trump could continue to chip away at public trust in the press, which he deems critical for democracy. His views were contested by Sarah Isgur, representing the ‘Right’ on the podcast, who cited James Bennet’s dismissal from The New York Times and the perceived shift from liberal bias to the stifling of debate.

A Left-Right Perspective

The ‘Left’ viewpoint, voiced by Mo Elleithee, suggested that restoring faith in media would necessitate diversification. This conversation underlines the continuing debate about media bias, the role of the press in democracy, and the challenges of reporting on contentious political figures.

Trump’s Eligibility and the Constitution

The article also delves into the debate surrounding Trump’s eligibility to run for president in 2024. It discusses the rulings by the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine Secretary of State regarding the 14th Amendment, and the potential involvement of the Supreme Court. The author argues that Trump’s actions, including the events of January 6th, disqualify him from running, asserting that banning Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot would not infringe on people’s right to vote, but rather affirm the United States Constitution.

In the upcoming election, both Trump and Biden face numerous challenges. Concerns about Biden’s age and physical fitness, as well as the dissatisfaction of voters with both Biden and Trump as potential nominees, are highlighted.

The Intersection of Politics and Technology

The 2024 U.S. Presidential election will heavily involve the intersection of politics and technology, with both the Democratic and Republican parties focusing on different aspects of technology. The Democratic field of candidates has emphasized issues like ethical development and use of artificial intelligence, data privacy protections, and regulating social media to combat misinformation. In contrast, Republican candidates have focused more on concerns about censorship on social media, promoting free speech, and leveraging technology for improved national security.

Trump’s stance on technology is more complex, with both parties acknowledging the potential benefits and risks of AI but differing in their approaches. Both parties have also recognized the need to address misinformation and online harms but differ on approaches, with Democrats pushing for tighter content moderation and antitrust measures, and Republicans focusing on algorithmic transparency to protect free speech.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

