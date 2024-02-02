Media Criticism Causes High Anxiety for Vice President Harris, Says Former Aide

In a candid revelation, a former aide of Vice President Kamala Harris has disclosed the impact of persistent criticism from Fox News on the Vice President's mental health. Additionally, the report underscores that both Harris and President Joe Biden are regular viewers of MSNBC's 'Morning Joe', with Biden routinely engaging his aides in discussions about stories and segments from the show.

Relentless Criticism from Fox News

Since the time the Biden-Harris administration took office, Fox News has emerged as a consistent source of criticism, particularly aiming its unfounded allegations at Harris. These baseless claims have included rumors that President Biden might nominate Harris for the Supreme Court and insinuations questioning Harris's nationality on account of her high school education in Montreal, Canada.

The Biden-Harris Administration and 'Morning Joe'

Media Influence on White House Decisions

The report informs that President Joe Biden is a loyal viewer of MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and maintains regular communication with host Joe Scarborough. It also conveys that Vice President Kamala Harris is an active viewer of the program. The article offers insights into the president's viewing patterns and how his aides monitor the show to anticipate his queries. Additionally, it explores the vice president's anxiety, which is attributed to media criticism, as reported by a former aide.

