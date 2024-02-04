MDP MPs Secure Party Tickets for Upcoming Majlis Elections

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) have secured their party's ticket to contest in the upcoming Majlis elections, following internal primaries. The Majlis, the legislative body of the Maldives, plays a pivotal role in the country's governance, and these elections are a key event in the Maldivian political calendar.

MDP Primaries and the Majlis Elections

The MDP primaries provided a platform for candidates to vie for the party ticket, with 51 constituencies secured. This includes current parliament members and former senior government officials. The secured tickets mark the beginning of the electoral campaigns where MPs will aim to retain their seats in the Majlis and continue their legislative work. The MDP will contest 93 seats in the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 17, with primaries held in 40 constituencies.

Successful MPs and New Candidates

Among the successful MPs are Villingili MP Saud Hussain, Bilehdhoo MP Ahmed Haleem, Hanimaadhoo MP Abdul Ghafoor Moosa, Velidhoo MP Mohamed Abdulla Shafeeq, and Kaashidhoo MP Abdulla Jabir. In addition to the incumbent lawmakers, new candidates such as Ali Waheed and Ahmed Saleem have also secured their tickets to contest the elections, adding fresh faces to the electoral mix. Preliminary results show that multiple incumbent lawmakers won Saturday’s primaries.

Impact of Elections on Maldivian Politics

As one of the major political parties in the Maldives, the MDP has a substantial influence on the political landscape. The outcome of the elections will significantly impact the future direction of the country's policies and governance. However, the primaries also saw some current MPs, like Rozaina Adam, defeated, losing their party ticket. This result underscores the competitive nature of these elections and the potential for change in the Maldivian political scene.